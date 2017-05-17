PES hayranlarına Konami’den müjde! Resmen açıklandı…

Futbolseverlerinin her sezon FIFA ile birlikte beklediği PES’in yeni oyun tarihi açıklandı. Pro Evolution Soccer’in yapımcısı Konami, PES 2018’in 14 Eylül’de tüm platformlarda çıkacağını duyurdu.

Barcelona, Dortmund ve Liverpool gibi Avrupa devlerine sponsor olan Konami, oyunda Şampiyonlar Ligi bölümünün de devam edeceğini takipçileriyle paylaştı.

#PES2018 will feature vastly improved controls on the ball with RealTouch+, Online Co-op/Random Selection Match modes, and much much more. pic.twitter.com/EB28v9rnka

