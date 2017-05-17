Reklamsız Sözcü
Amkspor
PES hayranlarına Konami’den müjde! Resmen açıklandı…

Konami, PES 2018'in 14 Eylül'de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One ve PC platformları için çıkacağını resmi olarak duyurdu.
18:3917 Mayıs 2017
0

Futbolseverlerinin her sezon FIFA ile birlikte beklediği PES’in yeni oyun tarihi açıklandı. Pro Evolution Soccer’in yapımcısı Konami, PES 2018’in 14 Eylül’de tüm platformlarda çıkacağını duyurdu.

Barcelona, Dortmund ve Liverpool gibi Avrupa devlerine sponsor olan Konami, oyunda Şampiyonlar Ligi bölümünün de devam edeceğini takipçileriyle paylaştı.

Konami PES 2018 Pro Evolution Soccer
Son güncelleme: 19:28 | 17.05.2017
